Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Anik in Mumbai's Chembur suburb, a police official said on Thursday.

Another accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the RCF police station official added.

Ilyas Khan, who worked with the accused in a catering firm, was killed with a sharp weapon after he had an argument with them, the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM