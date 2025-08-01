Mumbai: One person feared drowned in sea, another rescued

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) One person is feared drowned and another has been rescued from the sea in the western suburb of Juhu here on Friday, an official said.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at Silver Beach around 8.30 am.

Two people started drowning in the sea, of whom one has been rescued, and a search is underway for the other person, a civic official said.

Teams from the Mumbai fire brigade, police, BMC's ward staff and 108 Ambulances have been mobilised for the rescue operation, he said.

Further details about the incident awaited. PTI KK ARU