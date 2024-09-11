Mumbai: Pages from copy of Quran Sharif found torn, FIR registered

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have launched a probe after pages from a copy of the Quran Sharif, the holy book of Muslims, were found torn, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when 31-year-old Mohammed Shaukat Ali Sayyad found pages from Quaran Sharif lying scattered on the ground at the Bandra U-bridge on the Western Express Highway, the official said.

Sayyad, who lives in Sion, started collecting the pages of the holy book and soon more individuals joined to help him, the official said.

After collecting all the pages, Sayyad went to the Bandra police station to file a complaint.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and promoting enmity between different groups, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to track down those behind the crime. PTI DC NR