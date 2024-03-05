Mumbai: Pod taxi service to be launched for easy commute to Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that a pod taxi service will be launched to ease commute to the business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Advertisment

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved a pod taxi service on the 8.8 km route between Bandra and Kurla railway stations, the chief minister's office said in a release.

With a capacity of six passengers each, the pods will run at the speed of 40 km per hour and will have 38 halts, it stated.

The project will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis and will ease the commute to BKC from the two railway stations.