Mumbai police apprehend 20 externed criminals in special drive

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested 20 men who were living in the city illegally despite being externed from its limits in a special drive, an official said on Saturday.

The crime branch on Friday launched a drive in 12 zones and nabbed the accused in search operations conducted across the city, the official said.

The 20 arrested accused were involved in cases of robbery, attempt to murder, theft, etc among other offences, he said, adding that they were handed over to the concerned police stations. PTI ZA ARU