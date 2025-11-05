Mumbai police arrest man from Odisha for involvement in mephedrone trafficking

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a wanted man from Odisha in connection with a case concerning mephedrone trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.

Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, alias Akbar Khau, is involved in at least 18 serious cases, he said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) recently arrested one Farid Shaikh with 64 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug that is also known as meow-meow or MCAT.

The man told the police that Ahmed Shafi was his supplier.

Ahmed Shafi recently walked out of jail after serving a sentence in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He again got into drug peddling and became a part of a mephedrone distribution chain, the official said.

Acting on inputs that Ahmed Shafi was hiding in Sundargarh in western Odisha, an ANC team visited the eastern state and brought him to Mumbai.

Ahmed Shafi was produced in a court, which remanded him police custody till November 7, the official added. PTI DC NR