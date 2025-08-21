Mumbai police arrest one more accused in Mithi river desilting scam

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested one more accused in the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam, an official said on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) took the accused, Shershing Rathod, into custody recently after his role in the alleged irregularities came to the fore. He will be produced before the court later in the day, the official said.

This is the third arrest in the alleged scam. Earlier, EOW had arrested Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi in connection with the case.

The agency had also questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother over the Mithi desilting matter.

The Mumbai Police had in May registered a case against 13 people, including contractors and civic officials, for an alleged Rs 65.54 crore scam in the tenders awarded from 2017-2023 for the desilting of Mithi, which flows through Mumbai and acts as a stormwater drainage channel for the metro city. PTI DC NR