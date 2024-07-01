Mumbai Police arrests five persons from Odisha’s Bhadrak in cybercrime case

Bhadrak (Odisha), July 1 (PTI) A police team from Mumbai arrested five persons in a cybercrime case from Odisha’s Bhadrak town and its adjacent villages, police said on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Hariram Choudhury (25), Nirakar Das (30), Rabindra Kumar Behera (22), Amar Kumar Parida (23), and Anadi Kumar Parida (29).

Two FIRs had been lodged against these persons in Mumbai's Bandra police station for allegedly defrauding one Moses Vincent of approximately Rs 35 lakh through cyberfraud, a police officer said.

A five-member team from Bandra police arrived in Bhadrak three days ago. They traced the suspects using mobile tracking and conducted raids with the assistance of local police, the officer said.

Bhadrak Rural police station inspector in-charge Amitabh Das said the accused were produced before Bhadrak SDJM court to obtain permission to take them to Bandra for further investigation.

They were remanded to police custody and will be taken to Bandra on Monday, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB