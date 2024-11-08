Mumbai Police arrests man accused of killing woman in Jodhpur

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested here in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jodhpur whose body was buried in a pit by the accused, police said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Gulamuddin Farooqui, who was absconding for the last nine days, was apprehended by officials of the V P Road Police Station along with a team of Rajasthan Police officials, an officer said.

The arrest was made after receiving information that the accused was hiding in South Mumbai, he said, adding the accused was handed over to the Jodhpur Police for further probe.

Anita Chaudhary, a beautician, was allegedly killed by Gulamuddin in the last week of October to steal the gold ornaments she was wearing. Her body was chopped and buried in a 10-foot pit near his residence, the official said.

Advertisment

The incident came to light on October 28, when a case was registered at the police station.

During the probe, it came to light that Anita had visited Gulamuddin's house on the day she went missing. During the interrogation of Gulamuddin's wife she admitted that her husband had committed the murder, the police official said.

While Gulamuddin was absconding, his wife was arrested, he said.

Advertisment

After killing Anita, Gulamuddin came to Mumbai by train to evade arrest, the police official added. PTI DC NSD NSD