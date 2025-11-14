Mumbai police arrests three accused wanted in Rs 15 crore cocaine seizure case

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons part of an international drug syndicate, who are incarcerated in Chennai, in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Tarun Kapoor (26), Himanshu Shah (25), and Sahil Attari (25), were lodged in a Chennai prison in a drug case, and a team from the Mumbai police obtained their custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pravin Mundhe said.

They were placed under arrest in the cocaine seizure case and sent to police custody till November 18, he said.

The official said that the role of the trio had come to light during the probe into the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore from a guest house in south Mumbai's Dongri area on September 2.

Investigations revealed that Kapoor was the person who had stayed at Sabina Guest House in Dongri, where the police had recovered 3 kg of cocaine, which had been smuggled from Ethiopia, he said.

Kapoor had ordered the cocaine with the help of Shah and Attari, and had smuggled the contraband in the form of capsules, he said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the trio earlier this year in another drugs case and also seized cocaine from them, another official said.

However, the accused did not inform the probe agency about the drugs they had stashed at the guest house, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI DC ARU