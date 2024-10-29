Mumbai police ban flying of drones, paragliders for 30 days

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police have banned flying drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders and hot air balloons for a month, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and it will be in force from October 31 till November 29, an official said.

As per the order, terrorists and anti-social elements might use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders in their attacks to target VVIPs, endanger people's lives and destroy public property in the Mumbai Police commissionerate area.

Certain restrictions are necessary to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, the order stated.

Advertisment

Considering this, flying activities of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders will not be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police except for the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (operations), it added.

Violators shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience of an order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the order said.

The city will witness campaigns and rallies of prominent leaders for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. PTI DC ARU