Mumbai police best such force in the world, says outgoing top cop Vivek Phansalkar

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police are the best in the world and not the Scotland Yard, the city’s outgoing police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has said.

Phansalkar is retiring on Wednesday after serving the police force for 35 years. Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti will take charge from him.

In his farewell message, Phansalkar said, “Many times we compare our police force with Scotland Yard, but in my opinion, Mumbai police are the best in the world.” Scotland Yard is the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, responsible for law enforcement in London.

Despite encountering different problems, challenges, and various types of people, the Mumbai police have been working tirelessly to maintain law and order in the city with a population of 2 crore.

“We may lack space, resources, and manpower, but what is not lacking is our determination and commitment,” he said.

“From my experience of being a part of the city police, as joint commissioner of police for five years and police commissioner for nearly three years, I can proudly say that the Mumbai police are the number one (police) force in the world,” he said.

Phansalkar said the Mumbai police efficiently handled law and order during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year and ensured that there was not a single untoward incident.

Mumbai police are committed to keeping society and the country united, he added. PTI DC NR