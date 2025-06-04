Mumbai police bust bogus call centre in Delhi; one held for duping people

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Mumbai police have busted a bogus call centre operating in Delhi, and arrested a 29-year-old man for cheating people by withdrawing money from their credit cards, officials said on Tuesday.

The crime had come to light in August last year after a complainant approached the Sion police as he was duped for Rs 4.54 lakh by unidentified fraudsters, an official said.

"The complainant had received a call on his mobile phone in which the caller had promised to increase the limit of his credit card," he said.

The caller had gained the complainant's confidence and obtained his credit card number and other vital details by asking him to fill up details in a link, he said.

By using those details, the fraudster withdrew Rs 4.54 lakh from his credit card, he said.

During the investigation of the case, it came to light that the number used for calling the complainant was from Delhi, following which a team of the Sion police went to the national capital for investigation, he said.

The team conducted a raid at the bogus call centre and arrested the main accused, identified as Manjeet Kumar Mahavir Singh. It came to light that he had set up a call centre in a room, where 11 persons were found making calls to people across the country and cheating them on the promise of increasing the limit of their credit cards, he said.

"While investigating the case, it also came to light that there were 16 online complaints in which the same mobile number was used by the accused persons," he said. PTI DC NP