Mumbai police bust mephedrone factory; five held with synthetic drug, raw material worth Rs 13.4 cr

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Sunday busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit on the outskirts of the city and seized the drug and raw material worth Rs 13.4 crore, officials said.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The seizure at Vasai, about 75 km from Mumbai, was the outcome of a case registered at the Tilak Nagar police station on October 5, following the recovery of 57 grams of mephedrone and the arrest of a man, they said.

During interrogation, the man shared information about the supply chain of the drug, which led to the arrest of four more persons from Mumbai and Mira Road, which is in Thane district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -6) Sameer Shaikh.

Further investigation prompted the police to raid a mephedrone factory at Rashid Compound in Pelhar, Vasai, an official said.

Police seized 6.675 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic party drug that carries serious health risks, and raw material required to manufacture it and other equipment, collectively worth about Rs 13.4 crore, he said.

A man, who was making the drug, was also arrested from the spot, he said.

Five persons have been arrested so far in connection with this haul, the official said. “We are trying to track the extent of their network and find out if more people are involved,” he added. PTI DC NR