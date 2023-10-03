Mumbai police bust racket involved in selling babies; six women held

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Mumbai police busted a racket involved in selling babies and arrested six women for allegedly selling a newborn for Rs 5 lakh in the eastern suburbs here, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police had received a tip-off about a fake nursing home being operated in Trombay and that a baby was sold at the premises for Rs 5 lakh to a woman without providing any documents, the official said The police laid a trap on Monday, nabbed two women and recovered a baby from their possession, he said.

The duo revealed that four other women, one of them a fake doctor, were involved in the racket, the official said, adding that one of the accused had six cases to her name for committing similar crimes.

The women have been arrested under section 370 (trafficking of persons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, he said. PTI ZA ARU