Mumbai police carries out combing ops at 207 places, takes action against hundreds of violators

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Mumbai police carried out a massive combing operation at 207 places, including gambling dens and liquor vends, leading to the arrest of several persons, an official said on Saturday.

The operation, which involved 13 deputy commissioners of police, 41 assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors and personnel from five regions of the city, started late Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday, he said.

"We nabbed 12 wanted accused, issued non-bailable warrants against 46 as well standing warrants against 25, seized firearms from 16 and booked 54 under the Mumbai Police Act. We also registered 15 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, raided 14 gambling and liquor dens," the official said.

On road 'nakabandis' at 113 places led to checking of 6901 vehicles, after which 1891 persons were taken up under the Motor Vehicles Act, while 70 faced action for drunk driving, he added. PTI ZA BNM