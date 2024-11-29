Mumbai police cyber wing manages to retrieve Rs 1.31 cr in two online cheating cases

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The cyber wing of Mumbai Police managed to block Rs 1.31 crore taken from victims by online cheats, an official said on Thursday.

"The finance manager of a private company situated in Marine Lines in south Mumbai was duped on Tuesday by fraudsters who created a fake profile of its owner. They then asked the manager to deposit Rs 85 lakh in a particular bank account. After the manager found something amiss, he immediately called cyber helpline 1930," the official said.

"With the help of the bank officials, we managed to retrieve Rs 85 lakh as well as Rs 46 lakh the accused had taken from another victim," he added. PTI DC BNM