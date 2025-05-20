Mumbai police EOW arrests IPS officer's husband in Rs 25-crore fraud case

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested Purushottam Chavan, the husband of an IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, in a fraud case involving Rs 24.78 crore, officials said.

Chavan, who was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a separate money laundering case, was taken into custody by the EOW, an official said.

The EOW, probing two separate fraud cases against Chavan, had submitted an application before a Mumbai court on Friday to get his custody for questioning in one of them. The plea was allowed by the court and his custody was handed over to the EOW, which placed him under arrest, he said.

In the first case, Chavan is accused of cheating 20 people of Rs 24.78 crore under the pretext of selling them state government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune at concessional rates, he said.

The second case related to Chavan allegedly duping a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore, he said.

In March, the EOW had summoned Chavan's wife, IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, in connection with the Rs 24.78 crore fraud case, and asked her a few questions related to financial transactions with her husband, the official said.

At that time, Karandikar did not reply to the questions and told probe agency officials she would come to record her statement later, he said. PTI DC RSY