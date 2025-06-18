Mumbai police file cases against Rapido, Uber bikes for transporting passengers sans govt nod

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed cases against Rapido and Uber bike taxis on the charge of cheating for operating services and transporting passengers illegally and without permission of the state government in the city, officials said.

The case was registered against both the companies at the Azad Maidan police station based on the complaint filed by an Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspector, an official said, adding that RTO officers had booked dummy rides.

The orders about taking stringent action against both the app-based aggregator services for the transportation of the passengers illegally, were issued by the transport commissioner, he said.

In April, the RTO had issued notice to Rapido for transporting passengers illegally and without any license, he said.

Accordingly, the RTO officials on Tuesday approached the police and filed a complaint stating that Rapido and Uber bike companies are transporting passengers through online apps without any licence and permission from the state government as well as RTO, he said.

Based on that a case for the charges of cheating under section 318(3) of BNS and various sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against both the companies, he said, adding the probe was underway. PTI DC NP