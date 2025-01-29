Mumbai police form DCP-led SIT to probe suicide abetment case against minister's PA

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the abetment of suicide case against Anant Garje, personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, filed in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Ragasudha R is heading the SIT, which consists of eight police personnel, and was formed on December 5, an official said.

Garje was arrested last month and booked for abetting the suicide of his dentist-wife, who was employed at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai.

His wife Gauri Palve (28) committed suicide at her residence at Worli in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute, police have said.

Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father at the Worli Police Station, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against Garje and two of his relatives.

The couple had tied the knot in February this year, and Palve was a doctor at civic-run KEM Hospital. PTI DC RSY