Mumbai police form SIT to probe suicide abetment case against minister's PA

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the abetment of suicide case against Anant Garje, personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Ragasudha R is heading the SIT, formed on December 5 and comprising eight police personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

Garje was arrested last month and booked for abetting the suicide of his dentist-wife, Gauri Palve (28), who was employed at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai.

Palve allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute, police have said.

Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father at the Worli Police Station, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against Garje and two of his relatives.

The couple had tied the knot in February this year, and Palve was a doctor at civic-run KEM Hospital. PTI DC RSY GK