Mumbai police grant permission for Maratha quota agitation for one more day

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The police on Saturday evening extended the permission for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai by one more day, an official said.

This is the second time in two days that the Mumbai police have extended permission to the organisers of the agitation, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Azad Maidan police received an application to allow Jarange’s agitation at the venue for another day, officials said. The deadline for the agitation on the ground was 6 pm.

Acting on the application, permission has been granted to the organisers to use the Azad Maidan for Jarange’s protest for one more day, he said.

With the presence of thousands of Jarange's supporters in south Mumbai, the road traffic in the area, particularly around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has been nearly crippled.

The activist has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. PTI DC KRK NR