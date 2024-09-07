Mumbai police inspector booked, middleman arrested over bribery in Gujarat

Rajkot, Sep 7 (PTI) A policeman from Mumbai has been booked after a middleman, allegedly acting on his behalf, was nabbed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a man in Rajkot city, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered on Friday against Digambar Pagar, an inspector from Mumbai’s Matunga police station, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Pagar had sent a notice to a Rajkot resident asking him to record his statement concerning a crime committed within the jurisdiction of the Matunga police station, the ACB said in a statement.

“A middleman, Jaymin Savaliya, working on behalf of the police inspector contacted the complainant and told him that he knew Pagar and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him if he did not want to be arrested and harassed over the notice,” ACB said.

The complainant, who did not want to pay the bribe, alerted the agency.

ACB officials laid a trap here and arrested Savaliya red-handed as he accepted Rs 10 lakh from the complainant and called up Pagar to inform him about the receipt of the money, the anti-corruption agency added. PTI KA NR