Mumbai Police launch probe into Kirit Somaiya video case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have started an inquiry in connection with a purported video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that showed him in a compromising position, an official said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said in the state legislative council that a thorough probe will be conducted into the matter.

In a letter to Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, former MP Somaiya had questioned the authenticity of the video and sought an inquiry.

The Mumbai crime branch is conducting an inquiry into the matter, a senior police official said.

It was also seek the help of cyber and technical experts to check the authenticity of the video, he said.

The video was posted by Marathi news channel Lokshahi. PTI cannot independently verify its authenticity.