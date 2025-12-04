Mumbai police, MEA agency crack down on dubious firms promising overseas jobs

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai Police and the Protector and Immigrants office of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have taken action against nine establishments which were allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the crime branch along with the central agency conducted raids on Wednesday in south Mumbai's Nagpada area and recovered the passports of 238 Indian job aspirants, appointment letters, visiting cards, logbooks and various forms.

The accused had violated the Immigration Act, 1983, as they were sending Indian nationals abroad illegally, the official said.

A case was registered against the nine establishments, their owners and agents at Nagpada Police Station under relevant sections of BNS and Immigration Act, he said adding further probe is being conducted by the crime branch. PTI DC KRK