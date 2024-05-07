Mumbai police nab two from Rajasthan for motorcycle thefts

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Rajasthan in connection with a series of motorcycle thefts and recovered 11 stolen vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Bheru Nenu Nath (29) and Devendra Kuldeep Singh (25), were arrested from Rajasmand city in Rajasthan, the official said.

The duo allegedly stole motorcycles from Mumbai and Rajasthan, forged documents and sold them with new registration numbers, he said.

The police were probing a vehicle theft reported at Kandivali in the western suburbs when they zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

Eleven motorcycles allegedly stolen from Mumbai and Rajasthan were recovered from the duo, he said, adding that a case has been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI ZA ARU