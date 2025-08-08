Mumbai Police probing gang connections of Haryana men held with weapons

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is investigating if the five men from Haryana arrested with weapons in the city had connections with criminal gangs operating in northern states, an official said on Friday.

A local court has remanded them in police custody till August 12, he said.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch arrested Sunny Nareshkumar (26), Ravi Angrez (23), Rahul Prithvi Singh (27), Anuj Kuldeep Kumar (28) and Aditya Kaushik (23) from Kalachouki area with three pistols, one desi `katta' (country-made firearm) and 51 live rounds on Tuesday after laying a trap.

The accused, who claimed to be in the city to sell the weapons to possible customers, were found to have criminal records in Haryana, including cases registered under the Arms Act and offenses such as assault, the official said.

Police are investigating whether they have any links with organized gangs operating in Haryana, Punjab and other parts of the country, he said.

Aditya Kaushik, one of the accused, was also found to have videos of some criminals in his mobile phone, sources said. PTI DC KRK