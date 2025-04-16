Mumbai police provide helplines for victims of `digital arrest' scam

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday launched two helplines to help those trapped in the so-called digital arrest situation.

The helpline numbers are 7715004444 and 7400086 666, an official said, adding they will work round-the-clock.

The cases of digital arrest scam have increased alarmingly in the last couple of years, he said.

In such scams, fraudsters call a person posing as officials of law enforcement agencies such police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs, and claim that their mobile number, Aadhaar or bank account has been used for money laundering or some other illegal activity.

The person is told they are under `digital arrest', and must not disconnect the call or even leave the room where they are and contact anyone including police.

They are then asked to transfer money to certain bank accounts. Scared, a person is very likely to follow the instructions in such cases, and end up losing money to cyber criminals, some of them operating from outside India.

If they receive any such call, people should contact the helpline numbers, the police official said.

In case of emergency, Mumbai Police can also send their teams to the victim's place, he added. PTI DC KRK