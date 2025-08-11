Mumbai police provide security for Kapil Sharma post firing at his restaurant in Canada

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have provided security for comedian Kapil Sharma in the wake of the firing at his café in Canada, a senior police official said on Monday.

Police have provided adequate security to Sharma, ensuring his safety, he said, without divulging any details about the arrangement.

On August 8, shots were fired at Sharma’s recently-opened restaurant — Kap's Cafe — in Surrey, British Columbia, for the second time in less than a month.

The establishment was similarly targeted on July 10, following which the Mumbai police had visited the comedian's residence in Oshiwara.

The café opened on July 4.