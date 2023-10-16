Mumbai police QRT armourer fired at 2 persons in Thane in robbery bid

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) An armourer in the Mumbai police's Quick Response Team arrested for allegedly firing at two persons in Thane committed the offence with the motive of robbery and he was facing a debt of nearly Rs 40 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Motorcycle-borne cousins Aziz Sayyed and Firoze Sheikh were injured when a masked man fired at them near Mainde village in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on October 13. The attacker then from the spot.

Later, Mumbai police QRT armourer Suraj Devram Dokre (37) was arrested from near Kolhar bus depot in Ahmednagar district. He was charged with attempt to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police earlier said.

A preliminary probe after the spot inspection revealed the motive behind the firing was robbery, a release from the district rural police said.

The accused was under a debt of Rs 40 to Rs 42 lakh, taken from various banks and lending institutions. As he had to repay the loans, he was in need of money and hence he resorted to robbery, the release said.

It was revealed that he had earlier also visited Bhiwandi and Ambadi in Thane on two occasions. The police were trying to find out if he had resorted to such an act earlier also. The police have seized the pistol used by the accused for firing, the release said. PTI COR GK