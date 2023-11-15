Advertisment
#National

Mumbai police receive message threatening ‘disruption’ during India-NZ World Cup semi-final

NewsDrum Desk
15 Nov 2023
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about "potential disruption" during the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the city on Wednesday, an official said.

The threat was posted on X on Tuesday, tagging the Mumbai police’s official handle. It also contained the image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, the official said.

After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, the police official said.

Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter and the crime branch has also been roped in the investigation, he added.

