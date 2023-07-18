Mumbai police receives second threat call in two days

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Mumbai police on Tuesday received a threat call, a second in two days, about a bomb planted in the city, officials said.

A similar call received on Monday had been found to be a hoax.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against unidentified persons regarding a message received last week, warning of a terror attack in the city if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country.

On Tuesday afternoon, the main control room of Mumbai police received a call about a bomb planted in the city, an official said, without disclosing more details.

The crime branch was probing the case.

On Monday, police had received a similar call from a number which was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable, officials said.

Earlier, the city traffic control room had received threatening messages on the traffic helpline WhatsApp number.

There were seven messages in Urdu, warning Mumbai police of an incident in the city like the November 26, 2008 (`26/11) terror attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider was not sent back to her country.

The messages came from an international number.

An FIR was registered in this case under section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Worli police station.

Police were investigating whether the `call spoofing' technique had been used by the sender to conceal his or her identity, officials said. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national, entered India illegally in May to marry her lover Sachin Meena (22), a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG.

The duo were arrested by police in Greater Noida on July 4 and later granted bail by a court on July 7. PTI DC GK KRK