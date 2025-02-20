Mumbai police receives threat to blow up Deputy CM Shinde's car; probe on

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Mumbai police on Thursday received mails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

According to the official, mails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the morning, after which a probe began in the case.

"The IP address of the sender is being tracked. All angles are being probed," the official informed.

A senior Mumbai police official had earlier said a threat call had been received. PTI DC KRK BNM