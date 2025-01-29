Mumbai police recover 1,650 stolen mobiles worth Rs 2 crore from Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Mumbai police have recovered 1,650 mobile phones worth around Rs 2 crore that were either stolen or lost in the city after tracing the devices to various locations across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official, the recovery followed coordinated efforts made under an ongoing special drive to locate and return stolen mobile devices to their rightful owners.

With the latest recovery, 33,514 mobile phones have so far been identified and handed back to their owners as part of the operation, he said.

Various teams were deployed across several districts in UP to trace the handsets using technical surveillance and digital tracking methods, he said.

Efforts are continuing to trace more missing phones, the police added. PTI DC NR