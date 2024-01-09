Mumbai police recover Rs 3.70 crore lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Prompt action by the Mumbai police on a complaint filed at the cyber helpline led them to stop an unauthorised transaction of nearly Rs 3.70 crore from a total amount of Rs 4.56 crore lost by a person who was duped by online fraudsters, an official said.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the victim, a city resident, lost Rs 4.56 crore to cyber crooks. They had promised the victim attractive returns on stock investments, the official said on Monday.

The victim immediately filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch's cyber police station and also alerted them on '1930' helpline, he said.

Cyber officials acted swiftly and coordinated with the bank's nodal officer and retrieved Rs 3.67 crore by freezing the accounts used to transfer the money, he said.

In 2023, the Mumbai police managed to save Rs 26.48 crore lost to cyber fraudsters after victims dialled the helpline number, the official said.