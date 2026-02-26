Mumbai police recruitment races: Four booked in two cases for timing equipment tampering

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Two cases were registered against four persons for allegedly tampering with timing equipment during the physical tests for police recruitment in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

These tests, being held at the Police Training Centre in Marol in Andheri, include 100-metre and 1600-metre races that have to be covered in a stipulated time, the Powai police station official said.

"Each candidate was provided with a timing chip to be worn on the foot to electronically record performance. During the evening session, one candidate fell while running and was unable to complete the 100-metre race. The chip from his foot was removed, and he was sent to a hospital for medical treatment," he said.

"Later, a woman police constable on duty carried the score sheets to the server room. It was noticed that the system did not generate marks for the injured candidate after the 100-metre run. Upon questioning, the candidate reportedly admitted to swapping his chip. Following this revelation, officials checked another candidate's chip and found it had been exchanged to help him to secure 10 out of 15 marks in the 100-metre test," the official added.

Further irregularities were detected in the 1600-metre event, he said.

Two other candidates completed only three laps of 400 metres each instead of the mandatory four laps, and also took a shortcut outside the track while attempting the fourth lap, he said.

"By scanning the chip and manipulating the recorded time, they attempted to mislead the authorities. Two FIRs have been registered against four candidates. Further probe is underway," the official added. PTI ZA BNM