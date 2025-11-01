Mumbai police register a case against organisers of Opposition's 'Satyacha Morcha'

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday night registered a case against the organisers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protest march held earlier in the day for unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders, officials said.

The police had not granted permission for the rally, an official said.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with the MNS, held ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (march for truth) against alleged irregularities in the voter lists, which the Opposition claims were helping the ruling BJP.

The march started from Fashion Street in south Mumbai and culminated at the BMC headquarters, a kilometre away, with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, MNS’ Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, taking part.

A stage was set up on a truck for speeches by the opposition leaders.

The official said a case has been registered at the Azad Maidan police station against the “organisers on the charges of unlawful assembly and violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police.” Police did not specify how many persons have been booked. PTI DC NR