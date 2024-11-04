Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Adityanath

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police have released the 24-year-old woman apprehended for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after interrogating her, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police.

The official said she was brought to Mumbai for interrogation, served a notice, and later released on Sunday.

According to the police, Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable. Her father works in the timber business.

Advertisment

The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign as Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 10 days, he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down last month.

During the probe, it was found that Khan had sent the message, and she was apprehended from Ulhasnagar in a joint operation by the ATS and police.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections. PTI ZA ARU