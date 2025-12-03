Mumbai police return senior citizen’s bag with valuables worth Rs 7.5 lakh

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The Mumbai police have returned a bag containing valuables worth about Rs 7.5 lakh to a senior citizen who had inadvertently left it near a shop at a railway station in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, Vadodara resident Pradeep Nanubhai Doshi (70), had come to the city to attend a wedding in the Kandivali area.

Doshi kept his bag near a shop at Borivali railway station on Monday morning and forgot to pick it up.

However, the abandoned bag created a flutter at the busy station. After being alerted, the Kasturba Marg police reached the spot with personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Cell and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the official said.

The bag had 50 grams of gold jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The police later traced Doshi, who then realised that he had left his bag behind at the station, the official added. PTI ZA NR