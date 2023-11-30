Mumbai police seize assets worth Rs 3 crore belonging to four held in drugs case

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized assets worth Rs 3 crore allegedly amassed by four men, who were among 12 persons arrested in a drugs haul case about three months ago, an official said on Thursday.

According to the crime branch, the seized assets, including a farmhouse in Malegaon, 50 tolas of gold and plots of land in different parts of Maharashtra, were purchased with money generated through the illegal sale of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off about an inter-state drug trafficking racket, the police in August had intercepted two cars at Mulund checkpost here and recovered 350 gm of mephedrone, 45 gm of hashish, unspecified quantity of charas and Rs 17 lakh in cash, collectively valued at Rs 72 lakh, from the vehicles.

In all, 12 persons were subsequently arrested in connection with the seizure.

During its investigation into the drug haul, the crime branch found that four of the 12 accused had bought properties and gold worth about Rs 3 crore with the money made from the sale of banned narcotic substances.

After completing legal formalities, the crime branch seized the assets belonging to accused Sahil Ramzan Ali Khan, alias Massa (27), Kaynat Sahil Khan (28), Sarfaraz Sabirali Khan, alias Golden Bhura (36) and Priyanka Ashok Karkaur (24).

The official said that Bhura and one Mohammed Ajmal Kasam Shaikh, alias Ajmal Totla (45), are allegedly the masterminds of the drugs syndicate. The two had been supplying drugs across Mumbai through a network of peddlers for many years, the official added. PTI ZA NR