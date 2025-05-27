Mumbai police seize mephedrone worth Rs 24.47 cr; six held

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized 12.6 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 24.47 crore and arrested six persons in raids spanning over three months, an official said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said here on Tuesday.

He said that the police arrested one of the accused with 45 gms of MD in Chembur in March this year. Based on information provided by him, they conducted a raid in Navi Mumbai on May 15 and seized more than 6 kg of the substance worth Rs 13.37 crore.

The official said during the probe, the police established the role of drugs peddler Sonu Pathan and raided a farmhouse in Karjat and seized 5.5 kg of MD worth more than Rs 11 crore, along with materials used to manufacture the drug.

Six persons have been arrested, and a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The special squad (Anti-Narcotics) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VI Navnath Dhavle has registered 75 cases and seized contraband worth Rs 42.74 crore of contraband in the last five months, the official said. PTI ZA ARU