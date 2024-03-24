Mumbai police seize Rs 3.25 crore drugs, arrest 12 peddlers over one month

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized 16 kg of drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 3.25 crore and arrested 12 peddlers over the last one month, an official said.

The arrests were made from Sahar village, Nallasopara, Santacruz, Kurla, Byculla and other areas, according to the ANC official.

The seized drugs included MD, heroin and ganja of varying quantities, he said.

The police arrested one person from Sahar village, two from Nallasopara, three from Santacruz, two from south Mumbai, one each from Kurla and Byculla and a Nigerian national from Kurla and seized MD drugs of Rs 2.24 crore from their possession, the official said.

Another person was arrested from Andheri with ganja and heroine with an estimated cost of Rs 1.02 crore, he said.

In 2023, the ANC registered 106 cases, arrested 229 drug peddlers and recovered drugs of more than Rs 53.23 crore from their possession.

This year, 17 cases have so far been registered and 43 persons arrested. The police have recovered 30.843 kg of drugs valued at Rs 23.59 crore from them and also seized Rs 4.05 lakh in cash, the official said. PTI ZA NSK GK