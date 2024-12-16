Mumbai police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins amid tight security

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Monday presented the first "chadar" at the Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah in suburban Mahim, as the annual 10-day fair began amid tight security, an official said.

Police personnel donned colourful traditional attire and took part in a "sandal" (procession) from the police station compound to the dargah, the official said.

Talking to PTI, senior inspector Vinayak Vetal said, ''We did 'salami' at Mahim dargah this morning as we do every year and offered the first 'chadar' at the shrine. People, irrespective of their religion and caste, celebrate the 10-day Urs. This practice has been in place since the British era. We started preparing for the Urs three months ago.'' Constable Pravin Chipkar said he has participated in "sandals" for 45 years.

"Wherever we are, at the time of Urs, we reach Mahim. My colleague and I never miss the Mahim sandal," Chipkar said.

Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Mahim Dargah, said, ''Today is the 611th death anniversary of Saint Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi. We have a gazette dating back to 1901 for the Urs. Around 400 to 450 'sandals' are expected at Mahim in the next 10 days, and more than seven lakh people will visit." The fair is being organised with the help of the local police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Port Trust, he said. PTI ZA ARU