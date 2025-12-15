Mumbai Police team attacked during group clash; five held

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) A team of Mumbai Police personnel was attacked in suburban Kandivli when they intervened in a clash between two groups, leading to the arrest of five persons, including a woman, on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in Laljipada locality on Sunday night.

The accused individuals are identified as Pappu Jha, Chandrakant Jha, Guddu Jha, Vicky Singh, and Suman Jha.

On the day of the incident, police received information that a fight was underway in the creek area. When police reached the spot, they found two groups clashing with sticks and bamboo poles. At that time, Bhim Kanojia, a member of one of the groups, was sent to the police station to lodge a complaint.

When Pappu Jha, from the opposing group, was asked to sit in a police mobile van to be taken to the station to file a complaint, he allegedly argued with the on-duty police personnel and pushed one of them.

Later, Jha’s father, mother, brother, and friends allegedly abused the police personnel and assaulted them with punches. The accused also allegedly attacked three police officials and damaged police vehicles by pelting stones.

Following the incident, additional police teams reached the spot and arrested five accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to assault on on-duty police personnel and rioting. Further investigation is underway, an official said. PTI ZA NSK