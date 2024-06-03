Mumbai Police tightens security for counting of votes

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Mumbai Police have intensified security measures ahead of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections to maintain law and order, officials said on Monday.

The exercise to count votes for six Lok Sabha seats will be conducted at three venues, namely the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East, Vikhroli, and Sewri, on Tuesday.

Police are maintaining strict vigilance across the city, an official said.

Patrolling will be intensified at sensitive locations, with manpower deployed at fixed points. Each counting centre will be under the supervision of an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officers.

Restrictions will be enforced within a 300-meter radius of the counting centres, limiting the movement of unrelated individuals, the official added. PTI DC NSK