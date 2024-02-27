Mumbai police's EOW starts inquiry into withdrawal of Rs 50 crore by Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has initiated `Preliminary Enquiry (PE)' against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in connection with the alleged withdrawal of Rs 50 crore from the party funds, an official said on Tuesday.

A complaint in this regard was filed by a functionary of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) withdrew Rs 50 crore from the party funds even after the Election Commission declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, the complainant alleged.

If the inquiry finds any incriminating facts, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered, the police official said.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled and brought down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The EC declared the Shinde-led faction as the real Sena in February 2023. PTI DC KRK