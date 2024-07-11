Mumbai police's SIT asks BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to share information about Disha Salian's death

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The special investigation team of Mumbai police on Thursday asked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to share any information he has about the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

She was found dead on June 8, 2020 on the premises of the building she was residing in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis.

The SIT letter to Rane was sent by Malwani police station senior inspector Chimaji Adhav, who is probing the case, the official said.

Rane has been asked to remain present before the investigation officer (IO) to share information, if any, about Salian's death, he said.

"Rane can come as per his time and to avoid any inconvenience, he has been asked to call Adhav before making his way to Malwani police station," the official said quoting the letter.

As per police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad.

The SIT was formed in December last year.

Rajput (34) allegedly hanged himself in his Bandra home on June 14, some days after Salian's death. PTI DC BNM