Mumbai: Powai Lake overflows amid heavy rains

Mumbai: Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Monday as heavy rains lashed the city for the last couple of days, a civic official said.

The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 pm, the official said.

However, the water from the lake is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.

When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres.

Located around 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai Lake was built in 1890 for Rs 12.59 lakh.

Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis.