Mumbai pub manager among four booked for violating norms

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Police raided a beer bar in suburban Mumbai and lodged an FIR against four people, including its manager, for alleged violation of Maharashtra government guidelines framed for such establishments, an official said on Monday.

All four, including manager of Pushpak Beer Bar, Gunanand Shatrughan Jha, were taken into custody and released after serving notices to them, said the Crime Branch unit 8 official.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch raided the outlet located at Kalina in Santacruz (East) on late Sunday night, he said.

During the raid, six women were found singing in the pub in violation of government norms and not prominently displaying their identity cards, said the official. PTI ZA RSY