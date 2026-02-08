Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic gridlock: Tanker driver booked for rash driving

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the driver of a gas tanker, days after its accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway triggered a massive traffic jam extending to 33 hours and stranding thousands of motorists, police said on Sunday. A case was registered against Ratan Singh Uday Narayan Singh (44), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, at Khopoli police station in Raigad district on the charges of rash and dangerous driving, and endangering life or personal safety of others, an officer said.

The tanker transporting highly flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district around 5 PM on February 3. The vehicle was allegedly speeding when the driver lost control of the wheel on a slope, police said.

The tanker was headed towards Gujarat from Kochin.

The driver and his aide sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the expressway was restored early on February 5, about 33 hours after the accident. PTI DC NSK